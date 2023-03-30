Pixalate Releases February 2023 Mobile Device Global Market Share Report: Apple iPhone Reaches 72% North American Programmatic Advertising Market

Samsung leads in LATAM, second to Apple in North America and APAC; Huawei No. 2 in EMEA

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the February 2023 Mobile Device Global Market Share Report .





The report reveals the top mobile devices across 4 key regions (North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM) based on share of open programmatic ad traffic.

Key findings:

Apple (iPhone) leads across North America , EMEA, and APAC with 72%, 42%, and 33% market share, respectively. Apple, however, lags in LATAM at No. 5 (10% market share)

, EMEA, and APAC with 72%, 42%, and 33% market share, respectively. Apple, however, lags in LATAM at No. 5 (10% market share) The Latin American market is primarily dominated by Samsung and Motorola, who together capture over 52% of the market share

Apple made significant gains in APAC, rising from 26% market share in September 2022 to 33% in February 2023

to 33% in Huawei outperforms Samsung in the EMEA region, surpassing it in December 2022 and consistently maintaining a 17% market share through the first quarter of 2023

