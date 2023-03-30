Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q4 And Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Company achieves consecutive revenue growth from the sale of EV and Charging Solutions for the third year in a row
NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its Full Year 2022 operating results for the period ended December 31, 2022 .
"Last year was challenging for the entire EV industry. Despite the headwinds, Ideanomics generated approximately 70% more revenue from the sale of EVs and charging solutions compared to 2021, We achieved this by reducing costs, and through smart, targeted investments to increase production capacity, enhancing our sales and distribution channels, and strengthening our management team. This demonstrates that we are on the right track, and are ready to meet growing demand for our EV and charging solutions as the transition to zero-emission transportation accelerates," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.
Highlights
- VIA Motors secured a $170 million order with Pegasus Specialty Vehicles and established a partnership with EAVX (part of JB Poindexter) to develop an electric class 2b delivery van.
- Combined, Solectrac and Energica sold more than 850 branded electric vehicles. Solectrac established a U.S. coast-to-coast certified dealer network, and Energica reached 140 certified dealerships across five continents.
- Announced high-value commercial deals including the delivery of 88 Energica motorcycles to the Indonesia National Police, US Hybrid supplying power train solutions for 62 zero-emission street sweepers, and a WAVE inductive wireless charging project with a major e-commerce company.
Ideanomics Full Year 2022 Operating Results
Revenue for the Full Year was $100.9 million, 11 percent lower compared to 2021. Revenue from the sale of electric vehicles and charging products and services in 2022 was $68.3 million versus $39.9 million in 2021, representing continued year-on-year growth.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the Full Year was negative $0.8 million compared to $23.2 million for the Full Year of 2021.
Conference Call Information
Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Stephen Johnston (Chief Financial Officer), Robin Mackie (Chief Operating Officer) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host live an earnings release conference call at 8:30 am ET, Thursday, March 30, 2023 . Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions from the Say platform and during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.
To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=UtFdo7X5
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.
IDEANOMICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (USD in thousands)
As of December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$21,929
$269,863
Accounts receivable, net
5,855
3,338
Contract assets
3,579
2,772
Amount due from related parties
899
266
Notes receivable from third parties, net
31,653
54,907
Notes receivable from related party
-
697
Inventory
28,246
6,159
Prepaid expenses
13,341
20,015
Other current assets
8,536
4,490
Total current assets
114,038
362,507
Property and equipment, net
9,072
2,905
Intangible assets, net
52,768
42,546
Goodwill
37,775
16,161
Operating lease right of use assets
15,979
12,827
Financing lease right of use assets
1,565
-
Long-term investments
10,284
35,588
Other non-current assets
1,320
903
Total assets
$242,801
$473,437
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$29,699
$6,674
Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $2,280 and $3,163 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)
2,749
5,392
Accrued salaries
9,848
8,957
Amount due to related parties
2,376
1,102
Other current liabilities
13,676
7,137
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,082
3,086
Current portion of financing lease liabilities
345
-
Current contingent consideration
867
648
Promissory note due to related party-short term
2,021
-
Promissory note due to third parties-short term
7,270
312
Convertible promissory note due to third-parties
3,928
57,809
Total current liabilities
76,861
91,117
Promissory note-long term
1,957
-
Operating lease liability-long term
12,273
9,647
Financing lease liabilities-long term
1,188
-
Non-current contingent liabilities
-
350
Deferred tax liabilities
3,000
5,073
Other long-term liabilities
959
620
Total liabilities
96,238
106,807
Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock:
Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
1,262
1,262
Series B - 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding
8,850
-
Equity:
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 598,286,221 and 497,272,525 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
597
497
Additional paid-in capital
1,004,082
968,066
Accumulated deficit
(866,450)
(605,758)
Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss
(6,104)
222
Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholder's equity
132,125
363,027
Non-controlling interest
4,326
2,341
Total equity
136,451
365,368
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and equity
$242,801
$473,437
IDEANOMICS, INC. OPERATIONS (USD in thousands, except per share data)
For the years ended December 31,
2022
2021
2020
Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $10, $1 and $10 for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
$64,452
$37,009
$25,128
Revenue from sales of services
36,070
75,766
1,631
Other revenue
414
1,305
-
Total revenue
100,936
114,080
26,759
Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $0, $36 and $13 for the years ended December 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
72,047
37,845
23,644
Cost of revenue from sales of services
29,330
51,562
1,058
Cost of other revenue
374
1,445
-
Total cost of revenue
101,751
90,852
24,702
Gross profit
(815)
23,228
2,057
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
148,678
107,535
44,940
Research and development expense
3,888
760
1,635
Asset impairments
91,333
71,070
33,230
Goodwill impairments
38,868
101,470
18,089
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
(131)
(9,600)
(5,503)
Litigation settlements
1,362
5,432
-
Depreciation and amortization
7,717
6,118
5,310
Total operating expenses
291,715
282,785
97,701
Loss from operations
(292,530)
(259,557)
(95,644)
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
3,504
1,502
108
Interest expense
(2,950)
(2,139)
(16,078)
Expense due to conversion of notes
-
-
(2,266)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
300
8,891
(Loss) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries, net
(276)
(1,264)
276
Gain on remeasurement of investment
10,965
2,915
-
Other income, net
6,478
1,261
6,604
Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest
(274,809)
(256,982)
(98,109)
Income tax benefit
7,711
11,786
3,308
Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees
(15,018)
(11,529)
(16,780)
Net loss
(282,116)
(256,725)
(111,581)
Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing
-
-
(184)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
(282,116)
(256,725)
(111,765)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
21,424
716
10,501
Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders
$(260,692)
$(256,009)
$(101,264)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$(0.51)
$(0.57)
$(0.47)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
512,702,986
447,829,204
213,490,535
