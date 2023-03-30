

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Wall Street Journal's Moscow reporter Evan Gershkovich has been arrested in Russia.



Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said he was detained on suspicion of espionage, but the Journal denied the allegations.



An FSB statement said, 'The illegal activities of the correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, US citizen Evan Gershkovich, born in 1991, accredited at the Russian Foreign Ministry, suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government, have been suppressed.'



WSJ quoted FSB as saying in the statement that Gershkovich 'collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.'



Gershkovich was arrested in the eastern city of Yekaterinburg, where an espionage case has been opened against him, according to the Russian federal security agency.



Gershkovich is working as Wall Street Journal's reporter as part of its Moscow bureau.



'The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich,' the New York City-based newspaper said.



Gershkovich's arrest is the latest incident in a crackdown in Russia on media, especially foreign news outlets, in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.



Western publications, independent media and social media sites have been blocked online after President Vladimir Putin introduced a censorship bill last year making it difficult to independently report from Russia.



