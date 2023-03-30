LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended February 28, 2023.
"We continued to make solid progress during the quarter executing on our strategic plan. Auryon, AlphaVac, NanoKnife, and our Med Device portfolio were bright spots during the third quarter, and while we experienced continued softness in AngioVac, we have taken steps to address the performance, and it remains an important driver for AngioDynamics' growth," commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. "While our quarterly results were softer than we would have liked, I am pleased with our continued operational improvements and expense discipline, which drove positive cash flow from operations during the quarter in the face of continued inflationary pressures. Our team remains committed to pursuing innovation and driving sustained growth in attractive end markets."
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $80.7 million, an increase of 9.1% compared to the prior-year quarter. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company's net sales in the quarter.
Med Tech net sales were $22.9 million, a 16.6% increase from the prior-year period. Med Tech includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform. Growth was driven by Auryon sales during the quarter of $10.4 million, which increased 42.8%, and NanoKnife sales of $4.1 million, which increased 5.4% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. NanoKnife disposable sales were $3.5 million, which increased 22.2% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. In addition, AlphaVac sales were $2.0 million, an increase of $1.3 million from a year ago, and AngioVac sales were $5.5 million, a decline of 15.7% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
Med Device net sales were $57.8 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to the prior-year period. Med Device sales growth was primarily driven by growth in angiographic catheters, ports, dialysis catheters and microwave products.
U.S. net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $67.6 million, an increase of 8.3% from $62.4 million a year ago. International net sales were $13.1 million, an increase of 13.6% from $11.5 million a year ago.
Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 50.2%, a decrease of 200 basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin for the Med Tech business was 64.6%, a decline of 150 basis points from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin for the Med Device business was 44.5%, a decrease of 260 basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin was negatively impacted by inflationary pressures including increased costs for labor and raw materials.
The Company recorded a net loss of $9.5 million, or a loss per share of $0.24, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This compares to a net loss of $5.0 million, or a loss per share of $0.13, a year ago.
Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.0 million, and adjusted loss per share was $0.03, compared to adjusted net income of $1.3 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 included a $4.2 million, or $0.08 per share benefit, respectively, related to the reimbursement of certain expenses under the employee retention credit as part of the CARES Act.
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $4.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company generated $1.4 million in operating cash, had capital expenditures of $0.7 million and had additions to Auryon placement and evaluation units of $1.5 million.
On February 28, 2023, the Company had $30.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $28.8 million in cash and cash equivalents on May 31, 2022. The Company had $25.0 million outstanding on the delayed-draw term loan and $25.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility at February 28, 2023.
Nine Months Financial Results
For the nine months ended February 28, 2023:
Net sales were $247.7 million, an increase of 8.1%, compared to $229.2 million for the same period a year ago.
Med Tech net sales were $70.2 million, a 25.1% increase from the prior year period. Med Device net sales were $177.5 million, an increase of 2.5% from the prior year period.
Gross margin decreased 40 basis points to 51.6% from 52.0% a year ago.
The Company's net loss was $31.0 million, or a loss of $0.79 per share, compared to a net loss of $20.3 million, or a loss of $0.52 per share, a year ago.
Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table, below, adjusted net loss was $3.2 million, with adjusted loss per share of $0.08, compared to adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share of $0.4 million, and $0.01, respectively, a year ago. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 included a $4.2 million, or $0.08 per share benefit, respectively, related to the reimbursement of certain expenses under the employee retention credit as part of the CARES Act.
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $14.7 million, compared to $14.7 million for the same period a year ago.
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance
As a result of lower than anticipated AngioVac sales, management now expects the Company's fiscal year 2023 net sales to be in the range of $338 million to $342 million, a decrease from its prior guidance of $342 million to $348 million. Management now expects gross margin to be approximately 51.0% to 52.0%, a decrease from its prior guidance of 52.5% to 54.5%, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of a loss of $0.06 to a loss of $0.01, a decrease from its prior guidance of earnings of $0.01 to $0.06. The adjusted earnings per share guidance is the result of higher than previously anticipated inflationary pressure combined with the lower AngioVac revenue.
Conference Call
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net sales
$
80,712
$
73,970
$
247,678
$
229,221
Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization)
40,208
35,387
119,791
109,944
Gross profit
40,504
38,583
127,887
119,277
% of net sales
50.2
%
52.2
%
51.6
%
52.0
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
6,852
7,280
22,023
22,873
Sales and marketing
25,406
20,416
77,956
68,468
General and administrative
8,839
8,727
29,775
27,348
Amortization of intangibles
4,739
4,895
14,384
14,605
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
227
201
2,084
1,005
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net
3,369
2,359
12,009
7,052
Total operating expenses
49,432
43,878
158,231
141,351
Operating loss
(8,928
)
(5,295
)
(30,344
)
(22,074
)
Interest expense, net
(736
)
(173
)
(1,801
)
(503
)
Other expense, net
-
(289
)
(427
)
(651
)
Total other expense, net
(736
)
(462
)
(2,228
)
(1,154
)
Loss before income tax benefit
(9,664
)
(5,757
)
(32,572
)
(23,228
)
Income tax benefit
(179
)
(799
)
(1,597
)
(2,947
)
Net loss
$
(9,485
)
$
(4,958
)
$
(30,975
)
$
(20,281
)
Loss per share
Basic
$
(0.24
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.52
)
Diluted
$
(0.24
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.52
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
39,509
39,092
39,436
38,959
Diluted
39,509
39,092
39,436
38,959
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net loss
$
(9,485
)
$
(4,958
)
$
(30,975
)
$
(20,281
)
Amortization of intangibles
4,739
4,895
14,384
14,605
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
227
201
2,084
1,005
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)
3,369
2,359
12,009
7,052
Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2)
127
(1,190
)
(655
)
(2,817
)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
(1,023
)
$
1,307
$
(3,153
)
$
(436
)
Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Diluted loss per share
$
(0.24
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.52
)
Amortization of intangibles
0.12
0.12
0.36
0.37
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
0.01
-
0.05
0.03
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)
0.08
0.07
0.32
0.18
Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2)
-
(0.03
)
(0.02
)
(0.07
)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.03
)
$
0.03
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.01
)
Adjusted diluted sharecount (3)
39,509
40,280
39,436
38,959
(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.
(2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended February 28, 2023 and 2022.
(3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net loss
$
(9,485
)
$
(4,958
)
$
(30,975
)
$
(20,281
)
Income tax benefit
(179
)
(799
)
(1,597
)
(2,947
)
Interest expense, net
736
173
1,801
503
Depreciation and amortization
7,787
7,367
23,175
21,566
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
227
201
2,084
1,005
Stock based compensation
1,803
2,352
8,177
7,789
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)
3,369
2,359
12,009
7,052
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,258
$
6,695
$
14,674
$
14,687
Per diluted share:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
0.11
$
0.17
$
0.37
$
0.38
(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Feb 28,
2023
Feb 28,
2022
%
Growth
Currency
Impact
Constant
Currency
Growth
Feb 28,
2023
Feb 28,
2022
%
Growth
Currency
Impact
Constant
Currency
Growth
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net Sales
Med Tech
$
22,874
$
19,612
16.6
%
$
70,193
$
56,106
25.1
%
Med Device
57,838
54,358
6.4
%
177,485
173,115
2.5
%
$
80,712
$
73,970
9.1
%
0.3
%
9.4
%
$
247,678
$
229,221
8.1
%
0.4
%
8.5
%
Net Sales
United States
$
67,620
$
62,445
8.3
%
$
208,274
$
192,259
8.3
%
International
13,092
11,525
13.6
%
1.6
%
15.2
%
39,404
36,962
6.6
%
2.7
%
9.3
%
$
80,712
$
73,970
9.1
%
0.3
%
9.4
%
$
247,678
$
229,221
8.1
%
0.4
%
8.5
%
GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
% Change
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
% Change
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Med Tech
$
14,774
$
12,965
14.0
%
$
44,816
$
37,060
20.9
%
Gross profit % of sales
64.6
%
66.1
%
63.8
%
66.1
%
Med Device
$
25,730
$
25,618
0.4
%
$
83,071
$
82,217
1.0
%
Gross profit % of sales
44.5
%
47.1
%
46.8
%
47.5
%
Total
$
40,504
$
38,583
5.0
%
$
127,887
$
119,277
7.2
%
Gross profit % of sales
50.2
%
52.2
%
51.6
%
52.0
%
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Feb 28, 2023
May 31, 2022
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,111
$
28,825
Accounts receivable, net
50,892
52,304
Inventories
63,532
51,392
Prepaid expenses and other
8,039
10,824
Total current assets
152,574
143,345
Property, plant and equipment, net
45,559
45,005
Other assets
10,729
10,963
Intangible assets, net
134,011
152,380
Goodwill
199,976
201,058
Total assets
$
542,849
$
552,751
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
35,600
$
28,047
Accrued liabilities
21,775
34,842
Current portion of contingent consideration
9,877
8,783
Other current liabilities
2,380
2,652
Total current liabilities
69,632
74,324
Long-term debt
49,807
25,000
Deferred income taxes
13,490
16,037
Contingent consideration
9,182
8,165
Other long-term liabilities
3,083
4,736
Total liabilities
145,194
128,262
Stockholders' equity
397,655
424,489
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
542,849
$
552,751
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(9,485
)
$
(4,958
)
$
(30,975
)
$
(20,281
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
7,838
7,406
23,316
21,682
Non-cash lease expense
635
613
1,883
1,822
Stock based compensation
1,803
2,352
8,177
7,789
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
227
201
2,084
1,005
Deferred income taxes
(227
)
(862
)
(1,752
)
(3,121
)
Change in accounts receivable allowances
168
(82
)
560
(66
)
Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals
57
148
144
245
Other
(274
)
51
(317
)
(27
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,778
(3,519
)
759
(6,441
)
Inventories
(423
)
110
(12,254
)
588
Prepaid expenses and other
3,539
(2,963
)
(392
)
(7,147
)
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
(4,266
)
(7,288
)
(7,109
)
(11,802
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,370
(8,791
)
(15,876
)
(15,754
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(666
)
(1,106
)
(2,756
)
(3,258
)
Additions to placement and evaluation units
(1,480
)
(1,487
)
(4,922
)
(8,676
)
Cash paid in acquisition
-
-
(540
)
(3,600
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,146
)
(2,593
)
(8,218
)
(15,534
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt
-
-
70,000
5,000
Repayment of long-term debt
-
-
(45,000
)
-
Deferred financing costs on long-term debt
-
-
(751
)
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan
941
966
1,171
2,354
Net cash provided by financing activities
941
966
25,420
7,354
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
89
17
(40
)
(337
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
254
(10,401
)
1,286
(24,271
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
29,857
34,291
28,825
48,161
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
30,111
$
23,890
$
30,111
$
23,890
