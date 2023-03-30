

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. final GDP data for the fourth quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 25 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady versus the yen, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 132.61 against the yen, 0.9140 against the franc, 1.2362 against the pound and 1.0893 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX