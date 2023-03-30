Socura launches Managed SASE (MSASE) service to secure the hybrid workforce

SASE reduces security & connectivity costs and improves employee experience

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socura, a UK-based cyber security managed services specialist, today announced the launch of its Managed SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) service in partnership with Palo Alto Networks' Prisma. Market industry researchers expect SASE to be a $60bn industry by 2027 fuelled by the rise of flexible working, which was enshrined into UK law in December 2022, whereby millions of UK employees were granted the right to request flexible working hours throughout their employment.



SASE it is still an emergent and complex technology that the majority of MSSPs do not offer in 2023. Socura is one of the first UK security companies to offer SASE as a managed service, and it hopes it will give them an edge over legacy MSSPs that specialise solely in securing traditional on-premises environments.



By combining SASE with its Managed SOC (Security Operations Centre) service, Socura expects the new service to appeal primarily to SMEs and public sector organisations. These organisations often lack the in-house security resources needed to manage and monitor a SASE deployment on a 24/7 basis.

SASE is designed for today's hybrid workforce and functions like a network security wrapper around an entire company, no matter where its endpoints are located. It's Zero Trust Network Access model enables organisations to create role-based access controls, granting their users access only to selected applications and services based on their identity, location, privileges, and device type and posture. SASE also converges security and networking functions onto the same platform. This enables organisations to control their perimeter, secure remote devices, lower costs, and eliminate latency and traffic issues.

"The moment that UK workforces went remote en masse in 2020, every business had a tricky twofold security problem; decentralised access to company data and loss of control over environments from which the data was being accessed," said Socura CEO, Andy Kays. "Legacy solutions were designed for occasional remote working and were a useful stopgap when the first lockdowns were announced. Three years later, many organisations have failed to update their security strategies despite embracing hybrid work. SASE offers a solution; fast deployment and reduced costs, whilst enabling organisations to adopt a 'never trust, always verify' approach to employee access - a perfect fit for the era of flexible working."

The Socura SASE service is available to customers immediately, see below for key benefits:

With a cloud-based infrastructure, Socura can deliver security services such as threat prevention, cloud web gateway, sandboxing, CASB, IoT security, DNS security, credential theft prevention, data loss prevention, and more. Cost savings: Instead of buying and managing multiple point products, using a single service will dramatically reduce costs, and IT resource requirements.

Threat prevention: In addition to the inherent advanced network threat prevention capabilities of the SASE/SSE platform, customers can opt to combine the Managed SASE service with Socura's award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service to provide enhanced coverage that includes endpoints, identity, and more.

Socura offers a 24/7 Threat Detection and Response managed service via its nationally distributed, UK-based SOC team. The service acts as a trusted extension of clients' in-house capabilities, delivering swift detection and containment of cyber threats.

Socura helps make the digital world a safer place for its clients and changes the way organisations think about cyber security. It blends technical expertise and industry experience with a people-centric approach to security. Socura has innovation in its DNA, and is pushing the boundaries to deliver high-value cyber security services for clients.

