PayQuicker Selected as Finalist for 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA

Payouts OS platform named finalist in Best Payments System category

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / PayQuicker , an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, today announced that its first in-market and most extensive Payouts-as-a-Service platform Payouts OS has been named a finalist in the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA in the "Best Payments System" category .

"We're honored to have our Payouts OS platform recognized as a finalist for Best Payments System in this year's awards," said Charles Rosenblatt , President of PayQuicker. "We continue to expand our partnerships through Payouts OS to provide more flexibility and efficiency across global payouts. Our goal has always been to empower companies and their gig economy workers or marketplace sellers to be paid in a timely manner in their preferred currency and delivery method, and this is yet another acknowledgement of our success in enabling a successful global economy."

The Banking Tech Awards recognize the outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry across the United States. This includes banks, financial institutions, software providers, teams and individuals that contribute to the world's leading financial services centers and a rapidly growing fintech market.

Payouts OS packages PayQuicker's trusted, time-tested technology into a first in-market Payouts-as-a-Service platform that meets the needs of gig economy workers, an estimated 78 million people, the underbanked and small to medium-sized businesses across a diverse set of industries including clinical trials, insurance, gaming, marketplaces, direct selling and more. Payouts OS enables turnkey integration with a single REST API that plugs into multiple banks and global payment rails to intelligently determine and facilitate the quickest and most cost-effective method for clients to send payouts to businesses and consumers globally.

The Banking Tech Awards USA is organized by FinTech Futures, the global market intelligence platform for financial services technology.

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its corporate and consumer clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant payouts across 214 countries and territories in over 40 major currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, local bank transfers and mobile wallets. PayQuicker leverages its award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of clients across industries. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/ .

