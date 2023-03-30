Middle East Media Research Institute: A New Landmark MEMRI Jihad And Terrorism Threat Monitor Study: How The Global Jihadi Movement Is Divided Over The Russia-Ukraine War

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Today, the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) released a landmark study of jihadi reactions to the Russia-Ukraine war, titled "The Global Jihadi Movement - Divided Over The Russia-Ukraine War, Possible Implications For The West."

As MEMRI Vice President Ambassador Alberto Fernandez notes in his preface, this "comprehensive" study "provides a minutely detailed deep dive into this war's impact across the 'jihadosphere' - the media, information, and propaganda space where Islamic extremists communicate amongst themselves and to the outside world." He adds: "Not surprisingly, a prevalent view among jihadis is glee at non-Muslims killing each other... these are 'wars between Crusaders and Crusaders.' Like some Western governments, jihadis are in no hurry for this war to end. The more damage it inflicts on both sets of 'infidels,' the better."

The JTTM project, which monitors, translates, and analyzes Islamist terrorism and violent extremism worldwide 24/7, has tracked jihadi reactions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict since its beginning in February 2022. In addition to information on jihadis fighting in the conflict, this report comprises a wide range of examples of reactions from major jihadi organizations - ISIS; Al-Qaeda and its branches, such as Al-Shabab in Somalia; Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham in Syria; the Taliban; and Iran-backed militias - and their media outlets and supporters.

The study also presents in-depth thoughts about and reactions to the war by prominent individual jihadis, both in the region and in the U.S. and West. The posts are on mainstream platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, as well as on the encrypted and password-protected platforms that they use.

The report's lead author, MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky, explained: "Since the war in Ukraine began, the spotlight has primarily been on the geopolitical aspect of the conflict and its impact on international relations. At the same time, a jihadi war within the war is underway; some of these groups are taking Russia's side, and others are supporting Ukraine. These developments will have national security ramifications worldwide. This new study, which has taken over a year to complete, includes never-before-released information on the Russia-Ukraine war's impact within the jihadi world."

An excerpt of the report can be read on MEMRI.org. The full report is available to JTTM subscribers. Government, media, and academia with full credentials can request access to it and to other JTTM reports; inquiries may be sent to jttmsubs@memri.org with the report title in the subject line.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

