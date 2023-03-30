Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
30.03.2023
WOB Bar & Kitchen: America Earns Free Donut Holes for Every Hole-in-One Shot at the Year's Biggest Golf Event

FREE DONUT HOLES FOR HOLE-IN-ONE AT WOB BAR & KITCHEN LOCATIONS

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Whether you're an avid golfer or not, everyone loves to see the "masters" show off their skills at the year's greatest golf event. In celebration of the golf tournament of the year taking place in Augusta, Georgia, the folks at WOB Bar & Kitchen are putting their money where their mouths are and betting big that there will be some aces that week.

Beginning Thursday, April 6th, anytime a pro golfer shoots a hole-in-one during the tournament, guests will receive one free order of WOB's mouthwatering donut holes. Fans must visit any participating WOB Bar & Kitchen location within 24 hours of the hole-in-one and mention the promotion to redeem one free order of WOB's NUTELLA® Churro Donuts, fresh fried donut bites, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of NUTELLA.

WOB Bar & Kitchen, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture

"Everyone will be glued to their televisions in April to watch the best golfers from around the world battle it out in one of the most high-stakes competitions around," said James Buell, Chief Operating Officer, WOB Bar & Kitchen. "The big-screen TVs at our WOB locations will definitely be broadcasting the event all week-long for our guests, so we couldn't resist getting in on the action!"

Golf fans are encouraged to watch all of the live action throughout the tournament at WOB Bar & Kitchen locations. WOB locations are fully equipped with ample big-screen TVs and hundreds of beers and rotating taps, making it the perfect place to watch the pros!

WOB Bar & Kitchen, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture

*Offer valid only within 24 hours of a hole-in-one being scored at the tournament in Augusta (4/6 - 4/9)

**Must mention promotion to redeem

***Limit one per customer, while supplies last

For more information, please visit www.worldofbeer.com.

About WOB Bar & Kitchen

WOB Bar & Kitchen was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa, Fla. who wanted to create a welcoming place where friends could gather, drink, eat and explore. WOB, the original craft beer bar, boasts hundreds of beers and rotating taps at each location along with signature food menus specifically designed to enhance the flavor of beers. WOB has grown to a global franchise with 50+ locations in the United States and China. For more information, visit www.worldofbeer.com.

CONTACT:
Meredith DeSanti
MJDPR
Meredith@MJDPR.com

SOURCE: WOB Bar & Kitchen

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745582/America-Earns-Free-Donut-Holes-for-Every-Hole-in-One-Shot-at-the-Years-Biggest-Golf-Event

