Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
30.03.2023 | 15:06
Lacework Celebrates Inspiring "Secured by Women" Leaders

CISOs and Security leaders with impressive leadership and technical abilities are recognized for their accomplishments in transforming the security industry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced five inspirational CISOs and security leaders selected as part of the "Secured by Women" initiative: Ami Dave Bansal, Chief Information Security Officer, Fanatics, Inc.; Julie Chickillo, VP, Head of Cybersecurity, Guild Education; Helen McLaughlin, Head of Security Enablement & Culture, Mambu; Melina Scotto, Vice President Cybersecurity, CISO, Hilton; and Erika Voss, Vice President of Cloud Architecture, Engineering, Capital One.

Ami Dave Bansal, Chief Information Security Officer, Fanatics, Inc.

Secured by Women is designed to bring visibility to women who have been leading the way in the security industry and celebrate their accomplishments. The women celebrated today exemplify true excellence in their field, paving the way for security of the future.

"The women nominated by their peers in our Secured by Women initiative are revolutionizing security by driving innovation, problem solving for today's most critical digital challenges, and creating radical change in the workplace," said Meagen Eisenberg, CMO of Lacework. "I'm honored to celebrate all the nominees and the five recognized leaders who are not only pioneers in a rapidly evolving industry, but serve as role models for every girl in love with STEM. Thank you Ami, Julie, Helen, Melina, and Erika for thriving and leading women in security."

The women selected as Secured by Women leaders will receive the opportunity to attend a major security conference of their choice. Lacework will also donate $5,000 in matching contributions to Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit organization that aims to support and increase the number of women in computer science.

Lacework aims to continue the initiative past International Women's Month as a continued effort for an industry-wide transformation and will host a Secured by Women event series at major industry gatherings throughout the year.

Resources:

  • Learn more from Lacework CMO Meagen Eisenberg on Secured by Women.
  • Celebrate the rise of the CISO with us!
  • Read what Lacework customers have to say about the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform.

About Lacework

Lacework offers the data-driven security platform for the cloud and is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data - without requiring manually written rules - across an organization's cloud and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Security and DevOps teams around the world trust Lacework to secure cloud-native applications across the full lifecycle from code to cloud. Get started at www.lacework.com.

Julie Chickillo, VP, Head of Cybersecurity, Guild Education

Helen McLaughlin, Head of Security Enablement & Culture, Mambu

Melina Scotto, Vice President Cybersecurity, CISO, Hilton

Erika Voss, Vice President of Cloud Architecture, Engineering, Capital One

Lacework Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043744/Lacework_awards_Ami_Dave_Bansal.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043746/Lacework_awards_Julie_Chickillo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043745/Lacework_awards_Helen_McLaughlin.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043743/Lacework_awards_Melina_Scotto.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043747/Lacework_Erika_Voss.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865984/Lacework_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lacework-celebrates-inspiring-secured-by-women-leaders-301785773.html

