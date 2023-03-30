DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 29/03/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.8530

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 849964

CODE: LOUF

