Vbrick, the leading end-to-end enterprise video solutions provider, has been named a Leader for the eighth consecutive time by Aragon Research in the 2023 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video1

"Increasingly, enterprises are understanding the role of video as an important part of the business," said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "There is a growing need to transform experiences for employees and customers and video is helping enterprises deliver better experiences and get to faster outcomes."

The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video provides an independent evaluation of enterprise video technology vendors based on strategy, performance, and global reach, segmenting each into one of four groups Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, or Specialists. As a Leader, Vbrick has demonstrated comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and has effectively performed against these strategies.

"We believe Vbrick's positioning as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video reflects our dedication to continuous innovation," said Paul Sparta, Chairman and CEO of Vbrick. "As video usage becomes increasingly pervasive throughout the enterprise, Vbrick remains focused on augmenting our tools and expanding our capabilities to provide the most comprehensive and feature-rich solution set to meet the market's expanding needs."

Vbrick's enterprise video platform (EVP) enables organizations to securely produce, capture, manage, enrich, and deliver live and on-demand video content at scale with real-time analytics and seamless integrations, all within a single platform. In the past year, Vbrick has enhanced its EVP with the launch of Producer, a platform-native, browser-based video production tool; introduced a developer-tier Video Platform as a Service (VPaaS) offering a suite of video APIs and SDKs; and, expanded its universal video delivery capabilities with the acquisition of eCDN provider, Ramp.

"Vbrick envisions a future in which organizations can safely and reliably integrate live and on-demand video content into all of their business processes and workflows. To achieve this, Vbrick is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that anticipate future needs and align with the direction the industry is headed," said Sparta.

To learn more, download the 2023 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video.

About Vbrick

Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its end-to-end, cloud-native solution removes operational, performance, security and integration barriers to adoption, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world's most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick's proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more visit vbrick.com.

