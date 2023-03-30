Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLLB) subsidiary Jump Start Sports announces it has successfully completed the sale of its 4th and 5th franchise territories. The most recent deal expands Jump Start's Ohio presence and includes Lorain, Huron and Erie and Sandusky counties, as well as areas west toward Toledo.

The new franchisee is Zack Kantouros. Zack has been a prominent presence in the youth sports scene for over 15 years and is fondly known as Coach K. Coach K began his coaching career in Lorain County as a high school basketball Assistant Coach. He's also served as a Head Boys Varsity Basketball Coach and Assistant Men's College Basketball Coach. Coach K has overseen and developed numerous youth sports programs throughout his coaching career and has also worked in the field of education for over 15 years, including the last 12 as a school administrator (Assistant Superintendent and Principal).

Most importantly, Coach K has a beautiful family that includes his seven year old son, Giorgio, and his five year old daughter, Eleni. "My kids, my family, and I could not be more excited to join the Jump Start Sports family! I've been looking for an opportunity like this and cannot think of a more rewarding way to positively impact the community and play a meaningful role in the lives of young athletes than becoming part of Jump Start Sports," said Coach K.

Rick Hart, Jump Start Sports, CEO: "We are thrilled to welcome Zack Kantouros, our new, young franchisee to the team. His passion and enthusiasm for youth sports aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are confident he and the team he assembles will make a positive impact in the communities they serve while representing our brand with integrity and excellence. And this expansion of our footprint in Ohio expedites opportunities for Jump Start Sports to offer a wider range of camps and programs to our customers everywhere."

The new Jump Start Sports franchise will begin offering registration for camps and programs immediately.

Jump Start Sports plans to sell more than 15 franchises in the next year, with a target of over 100 units sold and operational by the end of the third year. It has partnered with iFranchise, a leading franchise consulting business, and Quarles & Brady, a preeminent franchise law firm, to assist in its growth plans. According to its FDD, a Jump Start Sports franchise costs $35,000 per territory, with an initial investment of $60,000 - $75,000 required by a franchisee.

Jump Start Sports, founded in 2002, partners with schools and recreation departments to offer youth sports camps and programs that encourage an active and healthy lifestyle and empower kids through participation in football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, cheerleading, volleyball and other sporting activities. It has served tens of thousands of children across communities in 5 states - Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina. Jump Start Sports provides opportunities for children to develop physically, mentally and emotionally through participation in sports and other extracurricular activities

Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with a focus on acquiring and growing businesses in Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19 Billion market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States In June 2022, Bell Buckle acquired a majority interest in Jump Start Sports LLC, a leader in youth sports camps & programs. In February 2023, Bell Buckle acquired the exclusive expansion rights of Technique Tigers Baseball Academy, a Trumbull, Connecticut baseball skill development academy for kids. Over the last 15 years, Technique Tigers has provided instruction to over 700 athletes, many of whom have gone on to play college and professional baseball. Its mission is to build strong young student athletes into healthy people who understand the importance of health, education, and discipline.

For more information, go to www.jumpstartsports.com, www.techniquetigers.com or www.bellbuckleholdings.com.

