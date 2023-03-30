NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Benevity

The Next Frontier of Social Impact: How CSR Professionals are Shaping the Future

Are you curious about the evolution of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the impact it has on companies today?

Watch the latest episode of the Social Impact Show as we chat with Nicole McPhail, Co-founder of Darwin Pivot, as we explore the history of CSR from its informal beginnings to its formalization and progression over the years. Learn how CSR has evolved from simply making donations to including employee engagement models and strategic grants, and how its implementation within a company depends on their CSR strategy.

Watch the episode: https://youtu.be/5zUyuMYMA24

Listen to the episode: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7oeYnXRcCFu5rGTnleqE9F'si=02f97d61019248f3

