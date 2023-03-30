Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2023 | 15:38
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Benevity: The Next Frontier of Social Impact: How CSR Professionals Are Shaping the Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Benevity

The Next Frontier of Social Impact: How CSR Professionals are Shaping the Future

Are you curious about the evolution of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the impact it has on companies today?

Watch the latest episode of the Social Impact Show as we chat with Nicole McPhail, Co-founder of Darwin Pivot, as we explore the history of CSR from its informal beginnings to its formalization and progression over the years. Learn how CSR has evolved from simply making donations to including employee engagement models and strategic grants, and how its implementation within a company depends on their CSR strategy.

Watch the episode: https://youtu.be/5zUyuMYMA24

Listen to the episode: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7oeYnXRcCFu5rGTnleqE9F'si=02f97d61019248f3

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Benevity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Benevity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/benevity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Benevity

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746719/The-Next-Frontier-of-Social-Impact-How-CSR-Professionals-Are-Shaping-the-Future

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.