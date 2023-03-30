Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Amniotics AB TO 2 (194/23)

At the request of Amniotics AB, Amniotics equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from April 3, 2023. 


Security name: Amniotics option rights TO 2
--------------------------------------------
Short name:   AMNI TO 2          
--------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019375270        
--------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  289528           
--------------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, SEK 0.055 - 0.5 per share      
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
          - One option right gives the right to subscribe for
           one new share in Amniotics            
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: June 5 - 19 2023                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   June 14, 2023                  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
