Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Amniotics AB TO 2 (194/23)

At the request of Amniotics AB, Amniotics equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from April 3, 2023. Security name: Amniotics option rights TO 2 -------------------------------------------- Short name: AMNI TO 2 -------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019375270 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 289528 -------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.055 - 0.5 per share ----------------------------------------------------------------------- - One option right gives the right to subscribe for one new share in Amniotics ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: June 5 - 19 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: June 14, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.