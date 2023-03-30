Blink Charging Co.: Blink Charging Announces the Integration and Rebranding of UK and Ireland's Leading EV Charging Provider EB Charging as Blink Charging UK

Following its acquisition in 2022, EB Charging is now operating as Blink Charging UK, solidifying Blink's presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and furthering the Company's rapid expansion in Europe



Miami Beach, Fla., St Albans, UK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the rebranding of EB Charging to Blink Charging UK following its acquisition in April 2022. The rebrand provides Blink with a significant visible footprint of more than 1225 chargers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"The market opportunity in the United Kingdom and Ireland is substantial and was a significant factor in our consideration for the EB Charging acquisition," said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. "While overall vehicle sales in the United Kingdom are slow, EVs outpaced expectations, accounting for nearly 17% of new vehicle registrations last year. The acceleration of EV adoption demands the EV charging infrastructure to support it. With Blink now having a solid foundation and growing brand awareness across the region, we can further accelerate our charging network globally."

Blink acquired EB Charging in April 2022 due to its reputation as an established and well-known EV charging infrastructure company with a proven track record of success. It has developed a reputation for providing outstanding EV charging services to more than 50 councils as well as to an extensive list of private clients, NHS healthcare trusts, universities, and fleets.

The rebrand to Blink Charging UK includes an updated look to the existing EB Charging branded chargers, an updated look to the EV driver mobile app, the "Blink Charging - EB Go!", and a refreshed Blink look to the website and external sales and marketing assets.

Farkas added: "The launch of Blink in the United Kingdom and Ireland through the strategic acquisition and rebrand of EB Charging as Blink Charging UK complements both companies' shared mission to advance EV adoption with a desire to see zero-emission towns and cities everywhere."

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink's charging locations worldwide. Blink's principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging's 10-K Form for the year 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

