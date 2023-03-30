ABB to add new US manufacturing facility to support grid hardening and resiliency

Investment of $40 million will create new Albuquerque facility to support the US Utility sector in strengthening the electric grid

Operations creates 55 new jobs in New Mexico

Increases production of high-demand Elastimold® cable accessory solutions used to improve reliability and safety for American consumers and businesses

Atlanta, GA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ABB is reinforcing its commitment to the US market and Utility industry with the addition of a new manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for its Installation Products Division, formerly Thomas & Betts. Planning and construction of the new 90,000-square-foot facility is underway and represents an investment of $40 million. The greenfield facility will create 55 new jobs in the area and produce cable products used by electric utility providers in grid hardening and resiliency initiatives.

With over 75,000 miles of underground cabling estimated to be in place by 2040 across the US, ABB's new facility will meet increased demand for its leading Elastimold® solutions essential to wildfire mitigation, as well as underground and grid hardening projects that power homes, businesses and communities in a safe and reliable way. When completed in 2024, the Albuquerque facility will include ABB Robotics technology and digital automation to produce more than 1 million additional units annually - the vast majority will be supplied to US customers.

"As the focus on strengthening the US infrastructure and electric grid intensifies, ABB's latest investment in Albuquerque will advance our production capabilities and significantly boost capacity to meet the needs of utilities for safe, reliable and innovative solutions that are easier to install and maintain," said Matthias Heilmann, President of ABB Electrification's Installation Products division. "Continuing to grow our US manufacturing operations and distribution network accelerates our ability to deliver high-demand electrical products our partners rely on to manage today's needs and prepare for tomorrow's energy demands."

The new manufacturing facility will be located on ABB's 40-acre site in Albuquerque, in addition to its existing Installation Products manufacturing facility, which opened in 1973. That adjacent plant already employs nearly 450 production, engineering and quality specialists who develop, test, and make a wide range of custom and standard utility solutions. This newest investment will make ABB one of the top ten manufacturing employers in New Mexico and adds to over $100 million in Installation Products expansions and improvements made in the US over the past few years to increase capacity and drive innovation. It also builds on the $14 billion ABB has already invested in the US since 2010.

Part of ABB's Electrification business area, the Installation Products Division is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of products used to manage the connection, protection and distribution of electrical power in industrial, construction and utility applications. With more than 200,000 products across more than 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products solutions can be found wherever electricity is used.

ABB ELIP Albuquerque facility rendering

A rendering of ABB ELIP's new Albuquerque facility, to be completed in 2024.