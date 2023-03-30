Aircraft Will Aid Operator's Efforts to Expand Charter Solutions to Industry and Governments

ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced today the delivery of the first of two ATR 72-500 aircraft to Australian charter operator Aerlink Pty Limited ("Aerlink"), formerly commercially known as Hevilift Australia Fixed Wing.

The airline took delivery of the first ATR 72-500 in January 2023, with the second aircraft expected to arrive before the end of the first quarter.

"As Australia's recovery in the air travel industry continues apace, notably in the rapid-growth regional segment where the ATR 72 is the optimal aircraft, it is a pivotal moment for Aerlink to optimize its fleet with the addition of these ATR 72s," said Elze Le Roux, ACIA Aero Leasing's SVP, Leasing Customer Relationships. "We look forward to building upon this newly established relationship and supporting Aerlink's continued growth journey under the new brand."

The ATR 72s, painted in the recently re-branded livery, will bolster the operator's diversified fleet of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, aiding Aerlink's efforts to render turn-key charter services to industry and government for the transportation of personnel and equipment across Australia.

"It's been great to work with ACIA on this project as we continue to expand our turboprop fleet," commented an Aerlink spokesperson, elaborating that "the addition of these two aircraft from ACIA will allow us to fulfill a critical contract for one of our customers."

"We see tremendous opportunities for regional aircraft in the Australasian market," pointed out Mick Mooney, ACIA Aero Leasing Chief Executive Officer, adding that "we continue to expand into new markets where we see long-term opportunities. We're excited to be entering the Australian market with such a top-caliber operator as we continue to build out ACIA's footprint throughout the region."

About Aerlink

Aerlink, formerly commercially known as Hevilift Australia Fixed Wing, is a leading Fixed Wing Aviation Services company providing turnkey charter solutions for the transportation of Personnel Equipment, SAR, EMS, Construction, Survey, Cargo operations. Aerlink has an advanced and diverse fleet of aircraft backed by a highly experienced team of management professionals, flight crew, maintenance personnel and support staff who bring knowledge from their extensive careers across a wide range of industries. www.aerlink.au

About ACIA Aero Leasing

ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital ("ACIA Group"), is a leading regional aircraft lessor headquartered in Ireland, with offices located in France, Canada, England, and South Africa. ACIA manages a portfolio of nearly 70 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 21 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005778/en/

Contacts:

ACIA media contact: Sophie McAuley, Zeevo Group

+1 334 373 4611 // +44 7921 188870 // smcauley@zeevogroup.com