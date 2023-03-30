Siwar Foods Partners with Betramos to Bring the 'Magic of Waffles' to KSA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siwar Foods has signed an exclusive private label and distributor agreement with Betramos (Belgium) for the 'Magic Waffles' range in KSA, the GCC & Egypt. The range, which is famously based on 50% waffle and 50% filling, will initially be launched with Belgian Chocolate and Apple filled frozen variants.





Commenting on the partnership, CEO & Founder Loaye Al-Nahedh said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with Betramos, a pioneer in the waffle category. This partnership further highlights our commitment of bringing the best of world's Ready to Eat (RTE) solutions to the Saudi market and beyond, ultimately supporting Siwar's market position as a leader in the 'Progressive Halal' space.

The 'Magic Waffles', an ideal snack at home or on the go, will be sold under the Siwar Foods brand through an extensive retail network in KSA & GCC region and via digital channels, including Siwar's own online store.

Serge van den Nieuwenhof, CEO Betramos added: 'Our unique filled Belgian waffles have been successfully launched in multiple markets globally and we are proud to add Siwar to our list of growing partners. We recognise the significance of the Saudi market and are confident that we have found an innovative and established partner to fulfill our ambitions in Saudi and the wider region.

In a short period of time, Siwar has worked with leading manufacturers around the world to introduce a growing range of 'time saving' products into the Saudi retail market, including; meals, pizzas, desserts, pancakes and waffles. The 'Magic Waffles' range adds to the list of convenience based RTE categories that Siwar is increasingly penetrating.

About Siwar Foods: We are a Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the 'time saving' food sector in KSA and beyond with a 'Progressive Halal' market positioning. Built on an agile business model, we work with leading suppliers to bring ready to eat (RTE) products, inspired by flavours from around the world, to our customers. Our products help people live a better life, without compromising on what's important to them; variety, taste, quality and affordability. We serve consumer and business sectors, with an omni channel presence in retail, online and 'Chef in a Box' vending machines. With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendly business approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.

