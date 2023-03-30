Verimatrix XTD Android app protection technology offers proven, market-leading security

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its Verimatrix XTD Code Shield toolkit for Android mobile applications received an EMVCo Security Evaluation Certificate as a Software Protection Tool (SPT). The designation demonstrates that Verimatrix's technology mobile app security tool meets stringent payment security requirements.

EMVCo is the global technical body that facilitates the worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions by managing and evolving the EMV® Specifications and related testing processes. Verimatrix gained the Security Evaluation Certificate following the completion of a robust evaluation by Riscure, a leading mobile security lab accredited by EMVCo.

As one of Verimatrix's latest efforts to further streamline the go-to-market process for Android app customers, the EMVCo Security Evaluation Certificate stands as a likely driver for faster time to market and status as a certified Software Protection Tool within the Software-Based Mobile Payment Program (SBMP).

"Verimatrix's EMVCo Security Evaluation Certificate illustrates our commitment to offering advanced, industry-verified technologies that make cybercriminals think twice before attempting to attack a mobile app and its valuable connections to an organization's customers," said Juha Högmander, vice president of the cybersecurity business at Verimatrix. "The EMVCo Security Evaluation Certificate shows that Verimatrix takes cyberthreats seriously and we believe this differentiates us in the market."

For more information of Verimatrix XTD code protection technology, visit https://www.verimatrix.com/products/code-protection/.

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

