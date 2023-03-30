ACCESSWIRE to Exhibit at the Pharma PR & Communications Summit

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide is set to exhibit at the Pharma PR & Communications Summit (Pharma PR West) from Monday, April 3 through Tuesday, April 4.

This event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, CA and as an exhibitor, ACCESSWIRE will share its expertise and experience in helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies communicate their news to stakeholders, investors, media outlets and the public.

"With so much pivotal news to share in the healthcare industry, consistent and strategic press release distribution is key for companies to unlock their potential and ensure their stories reach a vast audience," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We're excited to attend Pharma PR West to meet with attendees and share with them how our industry-leading press release distribution services can help them achieve maximum distribution and global views."

ACCESSWIRE , an Issuer Direct company, is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

