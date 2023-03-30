Regulatory News:

As part of its share buyback program1, and under the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 25, 20222, Legrand (Paris:LR) today announced the signing of a contract with an investment services provider to implement a first tranche for up to €80m.

The purchase period agreement is expected to begin on March 31, 2023 and end on or before May 19, 2023. Those shares will be cancelled.

Key financial dates

2023 first-quarter results: May 4, 2023

"Quiet period3" starts April 4, 2023

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 31, 2023

Ex-dividend date: June 2, 2023

Dividend payment: June 6, 2023

2023 first-half results: July 31, 2023

"Quiet period1" starts July 1, 2023

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 For more information, see Legrand press release dated February 9, 2023.

2 The average price per share may not exceed the maximum price of 150 euros.

3 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

Readers are invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

