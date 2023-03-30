Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, today announces that its CCH® Tagetik expert solution has retained its leadership position for the sixth consecutive year in both the Global and DACH region categories of the prestigious BARC Score Financial Performance Management (FPM) Report.

The BARC Score FPM Global Report evaluates the global market of FPM solution providers, and the localized DACH version assesses solution providers in the DACH region (consisting of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) only. To be included in the DACH version of the report, a vendor must have a strong focus on FPM functionality; be utilized by multiple industries; and have a significant number of implementations in the DACH region. In both reports, BARC analysts review data and insights from the BARC Planning Survey, the BARC BI Analytics Survey, and customer feedback to rate solution providers on architecture, functionality, performance, and customer satisfaction.

Dr. Christian Fuchs, BARC Senior Data Analytics Analyst, said:

"Our surveys and analyses found that customers are very satisfied with their CCH Tagetik projects, particularly when it comes to the business benefits the solution provides and its price-to-value, ease-of-use, workflow support, planning, and financial consolidation functionality. This positive customer feedback underscores CCH Tagetik's strong rating in the BARC Scores."

The 2023 BARC Score FPM Report notes that CCH Tagetik is a comprehensive solution that facilitates financial close and consolidation, extended planning including integrated business and supply chain planning, regulatory compliance, ESG, and sustainability reporting. The report reinforces that CCH Tagetik is particularly well-suited for mid-sized and large companies, and groups of affiliated companies, with many users. Additionally, BARC Score analysts positively assess CCH Tagetik's capabilities to process mass amounts of financial and operational data at a granular level with the product's Analytic Information Hub.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, said:

"The BARC Score FPM Report's consistent, year-after-year ranking of CCH Tagetik as market leader reinforces that our expert solution is empowering CFOs in the DACH region and globally to drive digital transformation, manage complex global requirements, and connect enterprise-wide insights to deliver growth and navigate change."

About BARC Score

Since 2015, BARC has been classifying providers of business software in various market segments and economic regions. BARC analysts evaluate each vendor that meets a number of technical and financial criteria according to their "Portfolio Capabilities" and "Market Execution." Behind these two dimensions lie detailed, weighted criteria that determine the placement of the vendors in the BARC Score chart. In addition, BARC draws on the results of user surveys such as The Planning Survey and The BI Analytics Survey. For a concise overview of the market, all vendors are classified on the BARC Score chart in one of five segments: "Dominators," "Market Leaders," "Challengers," "Specialists" and "Entrants." For more information on BARC Score and the methodology behind it, please visit http://www.barc-research.com/barc-score/

About BARC

BARC (Business Application Research Center) is one of Europe's leading analyst firms for business software, focusing on areas of data, business intelligence (BI) and analytics, corporate performance management (CPM), enterprise content management (ECM) and customer relationship management (CRM). The company was founded in 1999 as a spin-off of the Chair of Business Administration and Information Systems at the Julius-Maximilians-University in Würzburg. Today, BARC combines empirical and theoretical research, technical expertise and practical experience, including a constant exchange with all market participants.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

