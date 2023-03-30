Free Resources From Discovery Education Support Financial Capability Month

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Discovery Education-the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place-is providing an array of free digital resources to support National Financial Capability Month.

Taking place annually in April, National Financial Capability Month was founded by the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) and is produced by the Jump$tart Coalition. In support of financial literacy education Discovery Education offers a curated collection of resources in collaboration with partners committed to giving students the financial skills they need to be successful in life:

Self-Paced Modules

Grades 6-12

On-demand, self-paced modules take high school students on a journey of choices they can make around concepts such as using credit and making major financial decisions. Nationally recognized with the Jump$tart Coalition's 2021 Innovation Award, Pathway to Financial Success in Schools is a personal finance education resource complete with classroom activities, family connections, educator guides, and a master class series on teaching financial education topics. This series sparks ideas, connects educators, and helps prompt conversations with administrators about the need for financial education and was created by Discover Financial Services and Discovery Education. Classroom Activities

Grades 9-12

Help students connect core economic concepts to current events and everyday life with timely activities, videos, interactive modules, and more from Econ Essentials. Brought to life by the industry-leading insights of Futures Fundamentals, the Econ Essentials growing collection of resources examines real-world applications of complex market topics and covers everything from basic economics concepts to interest rates to supply chain dynamics. Students explore how changes in supply and demand impact prices with relevant and timely activities. Lesson Plans

Grades 6-12

New digital lesson plans in the Discover Venture Valley program are designed to help educators gamify financial literacy learning and entrepreneurship in the classroom. Developed in partnership with Venture Valley creator, the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy, the 2023 Jump$tart Innovation Award winner, these new resources center on the free business-building video game Venture Valley. Students benefit from the power of play as they engage with the game and a suite of standards-aligned resources to learn principles such as investments and dividends, fixed and variable expenses, loans, net vs. gross income, and more.

"As evidenced by the fact that 17 states now require financial literacy education in schools, it is clear financial literacy is a growing issue," said Leslie Pope, a District Instructional Technology Facilitator in North Carolina. "With grab & go resources from Discovery Education and their array of partners, I know I have free and easy-to-use content about financial literacy that will support state and district learning goals that my students will enjoy."

Educators and students can find even more resources in the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators a recently enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction in any learning environment.

"Financial literacy is another necessary topic to be taught in schools. It's powerful when leaders in the finance and tech industries enable free, real-world learning that is engaging and designed for students and families. We are a proud partner with organizations to support educators and students so they may learn these critical skills," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources-which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds-and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@dicoveryed.com





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746786/Free-Resources-From-Discovery-Education-Support-Financial-Capability-Month