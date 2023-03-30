Why Our Work Matters: CRB's Mary Carroll Shares Her Story as a Female Leader

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / What first drew Mary Carroll to CRB was the company's core value of entrepreneurial spirit. As someone who had previously owned her own business, Mary appreciated the ability to build her own team, and, "in a sense, run a small company under the umbrella of a larger company." In this episode of Why Our Work Matters, Mary shares what she feels is her duty as a female leader in a male-dominated industry.

