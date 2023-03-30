Dr. James Stobinski Joins the NIFA Team

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / NIFA is excited to announce the appointment of James Stobinski, PhD, RN CNOR, CSSM(E) CNAMB(E) as the Director of Education effective immediately. Dr. Stobinski brings over 35 years of experience in perioperative nursing and a wealth of expertise in perioperative education and training to the NIFA team. He will lead the NIFA nursing programs to include the perioperative nurse residency program.

"We are delighted to welcome James Stobinski to our team," said Jerry Kekos, President and CEO of NIFA. "His wealth of experience and expertise in perioperative nursing will be invaluable in helping us shape the future of perioperative nursing and advancing the field through innovative programs and initiatives. We look forward to working with him to continue providing the highest quality education and training for perioperative nurses and RN First Assistants working in surgery."

The hiring of Jim Stobinski to NIFA comes at a critical juncture for the perioperative nursing specialty. Surgical volume has rebounded following the pandemic but there are widespread shortages of perioperative nurses. He will work closely with NIFA's faculty and staff to develop and implement innovative programs that promote excellence in both perioperative nursing and first assisting programs to deliver high quality outcomes and enhance patient safety.

NIFA offers the NISE (Nurse in Surgery Essentials) perioperative nursing orientation program. It is the only perioperative program accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC). "I am thrilled to join NIFA and have the opportunity to further enhance and update the NISE program." said Dr. Stobinski. "NIFA has a long-standing reputation for excellence and I look forward to working on critical issues such as recruiting and developing the next generation of perioperative nurses to work in our specialty."

NIFA is dedicated to advancing the field of first assisting through education, training, and advocacy. Since its founding in 1997, NIFA has provided high-quality education and training to thousands of first assistants across the United States, helping to ensure that patients receive the best possible care during surgery. NIFA also provides the innovative NISE program for the orientation of nurses new to the perioperative specialty. More information on the NISE program may be found at www.ORnurse.org/ For more information about NIFA and all of its programs, visit https://www.nifa.com/

