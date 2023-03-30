Abbove, the wealth planning technology platform was awarded as 'best technology Outsourcing solution' at WealthBriefing European Awards 2023. This news coincides with the milestone of 1000 wealth advisors using the platform to guide 30,000 families in achieving their wealth goals.

The WealthBriefing Awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations grouped by specialism and geography, which the panel of independent judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year'.

The Belgian wealth-tech is not stopping there, as it now has over 1,000 wealth advisors from private banks and family offices using its technology to place holistic wealth advice at the center of their client relationship. Banking groups such as BNP Paribas Fortis, Quintet Bank or Deutsche Bank in Belgium are trusting Abbove to improve the way they manage, collect and process their client wealth data.

Commenting on the firm's triumph, Guillaume Desclée, CEO, Abbove said

"It's an honor and wonderful recognition for our team and clients to receive this Award. For the last 5 years we developed a technology that helps financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation, better serve their private banking clients and improve their operational efficiency"

Read the full CEO interview here

About Abbove

Abbove (previously called PaxFamilia) is a wealth tech company developing a collaborative wealth planning technology platform that unites financial advisors, their clients, wealth data and technology in one place. Its technology intervenes and digitizes processes on three global levels: to understand the client's global wealth context, serve them with the right solution or advice at the right time and continuously follow them up on a long-term and deeply rooted relationship.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005009/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries, journalists should contact:

Guillaume Desclee, contact@abbove.com, +32 2 669 71 71