31.03.2023
special me Launches Upgraded AI-Powered Personalized Skincare Platform

special me, a provider of personalized skincare solutions, has launched its upgraded AI-powered platform. The new platform offers enhanced features that provide personalized skincare solutions targeted to each individual's unique skin type and concerns.

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / special me collects skin condition data through a free online skin assessment and gathers skincare behavior, lifestyle, and environment data via an interactive quiz. These data are then analyzed by the company's AI-Powered proprietary technology, BeauAlgo©, which provides a personalized skincare set to help customers achieve their individual skincare goals.

special me, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture

"We are excited to launch our upgraded AI-powered platform, which offers even more tailored solutions to our customers," says a spokesperson for special me. "We understand that each person's skin is unique, and with our AI-powered technology, we aim to provide our customers with the right products to achieve optimal results."

special me, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture

Customers can access special me's upgraded personalized skincare solutions through their website, where they can take the free online skin assessment and start their personalized skincare journey.

For more information, please visit special me's website at https://www.specialme-cosmetics.com/

About special me:

special me provides personalized skincare solutions, offering personalized reports and products targeted to each individual's specific skin type and concerns. With the use of AI-powered technology, Special me aims to provide effective skincare solutions that enable customers to achieve their individual skincare goals.

Media Contact

Organization: SPECIAL ME SKINCARE
Contact Person: Christine Xie
Website: https://www.specialme-cosmetics.com/
Email: hello@specialme-cosmetics.com
City: Tustin, CA
Country: United States

SOURCE: special me

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746884/special-me-Launches-Upgraded-AI-Powered-Personalized-Skincare-Platform

