

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was up 6.6 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 5.8 percent and was up from the downwardly revised 5.0 percent gain in January.



Sales from large retailers climbed 5.0 percent on year, easing from 5.5 percent in the previous month.



Wholesale sales climbed an annual 2.3 percent, accelerating from 1.2 percent a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX