WeTripn Operations Pty Ltd: WeTripn Launches Revolutionary New Travel Service

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / WeTripn is excited to announce the launch of its new travel service, offering members the chance to win a trip of a lifetime and the ability to purchase discounted travel.





The new travel service is a membership-based company that allows its members to win a fully customized luxury trip each month. They'll be able to travel where they want, when they want, and how they want - all for less than the cost of a couple of coffees.

The lifetime trip includes:

Ten days of travel to any destination they select with the winner and their plus-one

Door-to-door luxurious limousine transfers

Business-class flights

Three local experiences of their choice

USD 20,000 spending money

Personal Concierge to assist in organizing the trip and, more importantly, support them while on their journey

Even if they aren't the winner, members will still be able to access WeTripn's exclusive travel deals to explore the world at discounted prices.

WeTripn CEO Glenn Kennedy stated, "We're thrilled to bring this new travel service to the market and are excited to offer selected flexible and customized travel experiences to our members."

The new travel service is available on April 2, 2023. Members can sign up at www.wetripn.com.

WeTripn is a leading provider of travel services, offering innovative and unique experiences to travelers worldwide.

For more information, please contact Kan Huang, WeTripn Communications Manager, at kan.huang@wetripn.com.

