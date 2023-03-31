

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) Friday announced that it has finalized an order for five additional 787-9 Dreamliners to Taipei-based EVA Air.



The airline's repeat order for Boeing's super-efficient widebody jet is expected to enable it to further reduce carbon emissions and sustainably grow its fleet. It also provides flexibility for long-haul routes to North America, Europe and Asia.



The 787-9 is built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced GEnx engines. It will provide the five-star airline with increased capacity, greater range and 25% better fuel efficiency compared to earlier-generation jets.



Clay Sun, President of EVA Air said, 'Our 787 fleet has become the foundation of our carbon-neutral growth strategy and we will continue to leverage this airplane's unrivaled efficiency and performance for many years to come. This new order supports our ongoing commitment to operate a more sustainable fleet that will enable us to reduce carbon emissions, while providing our passengers with world-class service.'



The airline currently operates a fleet of 10 787s, including four 787-9s and six 787-10s. With this new order, EVA Air has unfilled orders for seven 787-10s and nine 787-9s.



EVA Air also operates one of the world's largest 777 fleets with more than 40 airplanes, including passenger and freighter models, with one 777 Freighter on order.



