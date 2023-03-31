Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Aktienrückkauf

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm



31.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ LANCIERT AKTIENRÜCKKAUFPROGRAMM Zürich, 31. März 2023 Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) lanciert ein Programm zum Rückkauf von Aktien der Leonteq AG im Wert von bis zu CHF 18 Millionen. Das Aktienrückkaufprogramm, welches bereits am 9. Februar 2023 angekündigt wurde, wird am 3. April 2023 lanciert und läuft voraussichtlich bis Ende Dezember 2023. Der Rückkauf der Aktien erfolgt über eine zweite Handelslinie an der SIX Swiss Exchange, wobei Leonteq als exklusive Käuferin auftritt. Die Durchführung hängt von den Marktbedingungen ab. Der Verwaltungsrat der Leonteq beabsichtigt, an einer zukünftigen Generalversammlung eine Kapitalherabsetzung für die im Rahmen des Programms zurückgekauften Aktien vorzuschlagen. Weitere Informationen über das Aktienrückkaufprogramm finden Sie unter www.leonteq.com/sharebuyback

KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com LEONTEQ Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktkategorien Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com DISCLAIMER This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law. This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.



Ende der Medienmitteilungen

