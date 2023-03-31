Molten Ventures Plc: Investment Update

DJ Investment Update

31 March 2023

Molten (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to confirm that its portfolio company, Ledger, the leading global platform for digital assets and Web3, yesterday announced the close of its Series C extension round.

The extension round maintains Ledger's valuation at EUR1.3 billion, and was well supported by new and existing investors. Molten participated in the funding round alongside new investors True Global Ventures, Cite Gestion SPV, Digital Finance Group and VaynerFund. Existing investors including 10T, Cap Horn, Morgan Creek, Cathay Innovation and Korelya Capital also continued their support.

Ledger continues to grow rapidly with recent cryptocurrency newsflow highlighting the importance of secure consumer devices. Ledger has sold over six million devices, securing more than 25% of the world's cryptocurrencies and over 30% of the world's NFTs. This extension round will enable Ledger to further its global ambitions and accelerate its drive to support blockchain innovation. The company recently announced that the demand for its Ledger Stax device, launched in December 2022, had already exceeded supply, making it the most successful product launch in Ledger's history.

Elsewhere in the Molten portfolio, satellite launch service company Isar Aerospace recently announced the closing of its Series C round raising USD165m and metaverse startup, Hadean, closed its Series A round with an additional USD5m, bringing its total raise to USD35m.

All three fundraising rounds took place at valuations that are supportive of Molten's fair value holdings as at 30 September 2022.

Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented:

"This latest round is testament to the strength of Ledger's business and its revolutionary technology that will continue to play a critical role in the future of crypto assets and blockchain.

Together with Isar Aerospace and Hadean, all three rounds demonstrate the quality of our portfolio, and the ability of our companies to maintain or increase valuations and attract financing even in challenging environments."

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2022, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 78 companies, 21 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 64% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Aiven, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, and Ledger. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP970m capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP450m to 30 September 2022.

