Freitag, 31.03.2023
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
31.03.23
08:01 Uhr
0,775 Euro
+0,010
+1,31 %
Dow Jones News
31.03.2023 | 08:31
RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements 31-March-2023

31 March 2023

RM plc

Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements

RM announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2022 documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where they will shortly be available for viewing at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements are available on RM's website at www.rmplc.com.

Notes: 1. References to times are to London Time. 2. If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified toshareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

For more information, please contact

Howard Rubenstein

Company Secretary

RM plc

Hrubenstein@rm.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
