

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), an IT infrastructure business, reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax edged up 0.4 percent to 249.0 million pounds from last year's 248.0 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 159.1 pence, down 1 percent from 160.9 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 263.7 million pounds, compared to 255.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 169.7 pence, compared to 165.6 pence a year ago.



Revenue grew 28.5 percent to 6.47 billion pounds from prior year's 5.03 billion pounds. Gross invoiced income was 9.05 billion pounds, up 30.7 percent from prior year's 6.92 billion pounds.



Further, the company said it is proposing a final dividend of 45.8 pence per share. If approved by shareholders at Computacenter's 2023 Annual General Meeting, this will bring the full-year dividend for 2022 to 67.9 pence per share, an increase of 2.4 percent over 2021.



Looking ahead, Mike Norris, Chief Executive, said, 'In 2023, we do not have anywhere near the same challenge as we have faced in 2022. . We remain positive about the outlook in the short, medium, and long term. While there are plenty of challenges due to the macroeconomic environment, we continue to expect 2023 to be a year of progress.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX