

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) issued a statement related to the period from 1 October 2022 to 30 March 2023. Total income and non-income cash of 104 million pounds was received in the period. At 30 March 2023, the company had available liquidity of 405 million pounds.



Looking forward, the company said it is on track to deliver the fiscal 2023 dividend target of 11.15 pence per share, up 6.7% from fiscal 2022, which is fully covered by net income.



Also, the company said there are no material refinancing requirements in the portfolio until 2026.



