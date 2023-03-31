Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 30
[31.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,469,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,482,479.70
|8.6837
|30.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|883,468.95
|87.6457
|30.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|47,943,817.39
|100.1751
|30.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|0
|12,667,635.26
|109.5797
|30.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,512,618.61
|107.4936
|30.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|9,254,818.22
|104.893
|30.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,585,902.17
|99.5874
|30.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,852,301.62
|8.9974
|30.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,726,257.90
|10.173
|30.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,415,013.74
|10.0726