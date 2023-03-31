

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders for the 52-week period ended 30 December 2022 was 275.2 million pounds or 550.4 pence per share compared to a profit of 12.1 million pounds or 24.2 pence per share in the prior year.



The company noted that a total impairment of 196.3 million pounds of the Group's non-current assets has been included in the latest year result, following slower funeral market share growth combined with more branch direct cremations rather than full adult funerals being performed than originally anticipated.



Loss before tax was 328.6 million pounds compared to profit before tax of 32.0 million pounds in the previous year.



Underlying loss after tax was 9.3 million pounds compared to profit of 21.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenue for the year declined to 323.1 million pounds from 353.7 million pounds last year.



