DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.8549
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9093066
CODE: CLMU LN
ISIN: LU1563454310
