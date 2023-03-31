DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.0642

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 439009

CODE: GOUD LN

ISIN: LU2099288503

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 234078 EQS News ID: 1598131 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)