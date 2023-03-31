DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.0947

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8539054

CODE: GPAB LN

ISIN: LU2198882362

