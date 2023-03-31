Agillic A/S: Agillic named a leader in The Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs Landscape, Q1 2023 report by Independent Research Firm









Press release, Copenhagen, 31 March 2023

Agillic's Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform has been named in Forrester's 'The Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs Landscape, Q1 2023' report as a notable vendor among CCMH vendor options for B2C marketing.



The Forrester report for Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs(CCMHs) allows B2C executives to understand the value they can expect from a CCMH vendor, learn how vendors differ, and select the right one based on size and market focus.

In the report, Forrester defines CCMHs as 'Enterprise marketing technology that supports customer data management, analytics, segmentation, and workflow tools for designing, executing, and measuring marketing engagement across digital and offline channels.'

The overview recognises that B2C marketers are shifting their CCMH investments from traditional campaigns to investing more in providing customers with personalized and meaningful interactions. Marketers can use Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, according to Forrester, to 'orchestrate contextually relevant customer experiences, and optimise brand strategy for maximum business impact.'

CCMH solutions deliver their maximum value when they merge customer insights with cross-channel orchestration to enable moments-based marketing.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic commented:

"To be included in Forrester's CCMH landscape is a testament not only to our platform's strong capabilities and impact in the business-critical discipline of delivering personalised, omnichannel customer experiences, but also to the increasing international awareness of Agillic. I'm immensely proud of our team and the platform we continue to evolve, and the Forrester report is a great acknowledgement of both."

