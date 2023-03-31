BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Director Change

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Professor Mahrukh Doctor, a non-executive Director of the Company, retires from the Company today, Friday, 31 March 2023. The Board wishes to thank Professor Doctor for her many years of excellent service and wish her the best for the future.

Mr G Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Date: 31 March 2023