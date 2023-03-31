

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price inflation eased to a two-year low in February due to a fall in energy prices for the first time since early 2021, data released by Destatis showed on Friday.



The import price index rose at a slower rate of 2.8 percent annually in February, following a 6.6 percent increase in January. Economists had expected inflation to moderate to 4.2 percent.



Moreover, this was the slowest annual growth since February 2021, when prices had risen only 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, import prices dropped 2.4 percent, in contrast to a 0.3 percent rise in January.



The significant slowdown in import price inflation in February was mainly caused by an 8.1 percent decline in energy prices. This was due to the fall in the price of imported natural gas.



Energy prices fell for the first time since January 2021.



Excluding energy prices, import prices were 5.3 percent higher in February compared to last year.



Consumer goods prices rose by 8.4 percent, and capital goods costs rose by 6.2 percent, accounting for the majority of the rise in import prices.



Data showed that export price inflation slowed to 6.6 percent in February from 7.8 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, export prices were down 0.2 percent, after a 0.8 percent fall in January.



