DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (NRJC LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.396
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 520032
CODE: NRJC LN
ISIN: FR0014002CG3
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0014002CG3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LN Sequence No.: 234151 EQS News ID: 1598319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598319&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 31, 2023 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)