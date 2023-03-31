Anzeige
Freitag, 31.03.2023

WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A 
Tradegate
31.03.23
12:00 Uhr
6,860 Euro
-0,020
-0,29 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
31.03.2023 | 11:31
Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review

DJ Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review 31-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 31 March 2023 

Name of applicant:                                       Renewi plc 
Name of scheme:                                        Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                Incentive Plans 
Period of return:                            From:         01/10/2022 To: 31/03/2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             216,212 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   Nil 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           216,212 
Name of applicant:                                       Renewi plc 
Name of scheme:                                         Renewi plc 2015 
                                                Sharesave Scheme 
Period of return:                             From:         01/10/  To: 31/03/ 
                                                2022     2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             287,656 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):    180,688 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           106,968 
Name of contact:       Deputy Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 589

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  233915 
EQS News ID:  1597561 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597561&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
