Freitag, 31.03.2023
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2023 | 12:46
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FIFAX ABP: MERGING OF NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 31, 2023 SHARES

A total of 25 756 168 new shares (FIFAXN0123) of the share issue of Fifax Abp
will be traded together with the old shares (FIFAX) as of April 3, 2023. 

Trading with the new shares (FIFAXN0123) will end on March 31, 2023.

Identifiers of Fifax Abp's share:

Trading code: FIFAX
ISIN code: FI4000496328
Orderbook id: 226472
Number of shares: 51 662 336

Trading ends:

Trading code: FIFAXN0123
ISIN code: FI4000549100
Orderbook id: 286147
Last trading day: 31 March 2023

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
