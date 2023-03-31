Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FIFAX ABP: MERGING OF NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 31, 2023 SHARES A total of 25 756 168 new shares (FIFAXN0123) of the share issue of Fifax Abp will be traded together with the old shares (FIFAX) as of April 3, 2023. Trading with the new shares (FIFAXN0123) will end on March 31, 2023. Identifiers of Fifax Abp's share: Trading code: FIFAX ISIN code: FI4000496328 Orderbook id: 226472 Number of shares: 51 662 336 Trading ends: Trading code: FIFAXN0123 ISIN code: FI4000549100 Orderbook id: 286147 Last trading day: 31 March 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260