Freitag, 31.03.2023
Hot Stock des Tages! Warum diese Aktie ein 1.000%-er sein könnte!
WKN: 928185 ISIN: FI0009008007 Ticker-Symbol: TI6 
Stuttgart
31.03.23
09:10 Uhr
0,011 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
31.03.2023 | 08:06
Digitalist Group Oyj: Digitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2022, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 31 March 2023 at 9:00

Digitalist Group Plc has published Financial Statements of 2022, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report

Digitalist Group Plc has published the Financial Statements of 2022, the Report by the Board of Directors, the Auditor's Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report in company's internet pages mentioned below:

The financial statements of 2022, which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, are published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/financial/financial-statements.

The Corporate Governance Statement is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance.

The Remuneration Report is published at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance/remuneration.

The Financial Statements of 2022 which include the Board of Directors' report and the Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement as well as the Remuneration Report are all pdf-attachments to this Stock Exchange Release.

Digitalist Finland Plc has also published The Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML-format in Finnish. According to the requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes have been labelled with XBRL block tags. XBRL tags have not been assured by the auditors. The report in ESEF format is available on the company's internet pages and as an attachment to this release.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of directors

For further information, please contact:
Digitalist Group Oyj
Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, puh. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
https://digitalist.global


