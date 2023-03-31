Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Wallbox's security holders may request free of charge a hard copy of Wallbox's complete audited financial statements by contacting WBX@dfking.com.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,250 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Contacts:

Wallbox Investor Contact:

Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com

+1 404-574-1504

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Elyce Behrsin

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com

+34 673 310 905