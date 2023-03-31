MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST SpaceMobile") (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, is providing its business update for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

"The testing to date for BlueWalker 3 continues to validate the design roadmap for our BlueBird commercial satellites," said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile. "As we plan for the commercialization of our service, we are ramping the manufacturing of our Block 1 satellites and making key investments for Block 2 satellites."

Business Update

Update on BlueWalker 3 Activities

Deployed the largest-ever commercial communications array in low Earth orbit

Proven ability to fly and control the fully deployed communications array measuring 693 sq ft

Testing has validated our architecture's patented doppler and delay compensation

Initial test results indicate downlink signal strength necessary to reach 5G cellular broadband speeds

Update on Block 1 BlueBird Program

Plan to launch five Block 1 BlueBird satellites in Q1 2024, expected to provide initial, non-continuous space-based cellular broadband services in select markets using low-band frequencies

Took significant steps to further industrialize our technology, with in-house manufacturing of key components and electronics

Secured launch services agreement for five Block 1 BlueBird satellites on a Falcon 9 and in active discussions for subsequent launches for Block 2 BlueBird satellites with various providers

Commercialization and Regulatory Progress

Signed new MOUs (memoranda of understanding) with seven leading mobile network operators since November 14, 2022, including Zain KSA, Saudi Telecom, and others

Announced plans to explore potential opportunities to jointly market services and technologies to military and law enforcement agencies with Fairwinds Technologies, a leading integrator for defense and civilian agencies around the world

Participated in initial FCC rulemaking related to Supplemental Coverage from Space, which would allow satellite operators to collaborate with terrestrial service providers to expand coverage to terrestrial licensee subscribers

Formalized the commitment with NASA to share information to help safeguard low Earth Orbit, with the signing of a Space Act Agreement

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Ended the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $239.3 million

Total operating expenses increased by $0.5 million to $42.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $42.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, due to a $1.1 million increase in research and development costs and $1.5 million increase in engineering services, offset by a $2.1 million decrease in general and administrative costs

Total operating expenses increased by $61.3 million to $152.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $91.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2022, the Company incurred $92.1 million of capitalized costs (including launch costs and non-recurring engineering costs) related to the assembly, testing and deployment of the BlueWalker 3 test satellite

As of December 31, 2022, the Company incurred approximately $53.9 million of capitalized property and equipment costs related to development of assembly, integration, and test facilities in Texas, and purchase of satellite assembly equipment, satellite direct materials and satellite antennas

Completed the sale of 51% interest in NanoAvionika UAB ("Nano") for net proceeds of $26.6 million in September 2022

Issued shares of Class A common stock under various equity programs and offerings for net proceeds of $102.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2022

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,588 $ 321,787 Restricted cash 668 2,750 Accounts receivable - 2,173 Inventories - 1,412 Prepaid expenses 4,100 2,831 Other current assets 24,954 4,850 Total current assets 268,310 335,803 Property and equipment: BlueWalker 3 satellite - construction in progress 92,077 67,615 Property and equipment, net 53,912 28,327 Total property and equipment, net 145,989 95,942 Other non-current assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,671 7,991 Goodwill - 3,641 Other non-current assets 16,402 559 Total other non-current assets 24,073 12,191 TOTAL ASSETS $ 438,372 $ 443,936 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,929 $ 6,638 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,145 7,469 Deferred revenue - 6,636 Current operating lease liabilities 722 634 Total current liabilities 27,796 21,377 Warrant liabilities 38,946 58,062 Non-current operating lease liabilities 7,046 7,525 Long-term debt 4,758 5,000 Total liabilities 78,546 91,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Class A Common Stock, $.0001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 71,819,926 and 51,730,904 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 7 5 Class B Common Stock, $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 50,041,757 and 51,636,922 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 5 5 Class C Common Stock, $.0001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 78,163,078 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 235,384 171,155 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 229 (433 ) Accumulated deficit (102,101 ) (70,461 ) Noncontrolling interest 226,294 251,693 Total stockholders' equity 359,826 351,972 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 438,372 $ 443,936

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 13,825 $ 12,405 Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 6,714 7,563 Gross profit 7,111 4,842 Operating expenses: Engineering services 54,212 29,599 General and administrative costs 48,332 35,636 Research and development costs 45,620 23,440 Depreciation and amortization 4,711 2,913 Total operating expenses 152,875 91,588 Other income: Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities 19,114 15,766 Other income (expense), net 24,154 (1,950 ) Total other income, net 43,268 13,816 Loss before income tax expense (102,496 ) (72,930 ) Income tax expense 617 331 Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (103,113 ) (73,261 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (71,473 ) (42,708 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (31,640 ) $ (30,553 ) Net loss per share attributable to holders of Class A Common Stock (1) Basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding (1) Basic and diluted 54,437,073 51,729,785

(1) Net loss per share information for the year ended December 31, 2021 did not include the loss prior to the date of Business Combination.

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (103,113 ) $ (73,261 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (295 ) (666 ) Total other comprehensive loss (295 ) (666 ) Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (103,408 ) (73,927 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (71,704 ) (43,109 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (31,704 ) $ (30,818 )

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ - $ 6,220 Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) - 3,441 Gross profit - 2,779 Operating expenses: Engineering services 16,004 10,842 General and administrative costs 10,698 11,605 Research and development costs 14,651 7,949 Depreciation and amortization 1,254 864 Total operating expenses 42,607 31,260 Other income: Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities 17,445 18,042 Other expense, net (57 ) (2,106 ) Total other income, net 17,388 15,936 Loss before income tax expense (25,219 ) (12,545 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (130 ) 258 Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (25,089 ) (12,803 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,860 ) (9,693 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (8,229 ) $ (3,110 ) Net loss per share attributable to holders of Class A Common Stock Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding Basic and diluted 60,799,275 51,729,943

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (25,089 ) $ (12,803 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,570 (172 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,570 (172 ) Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (23,519 ) (12,975 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (15,789 ) (9,826 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (7,730 ) $ (3,149 )

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (103,113 ) $ (73,261 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss before noncontrolling interest to cash used in operating activities: Gain on sale of interest in NanoAvionika UAB (24,542 ) - Depreciation and amortization 4,711 2,913 Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (19,114 ) (15,766 ) Loss on sale of Property and equipment 305 - Non-cash lease expense 720 574 Stock-based compensation 9,391 3,736 Issuance of common stock for commitment shares 332 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,993 ) (220 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (24,588 ) (4,216 ) Inventory (2,461 ) 1,039 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,438 2,091 Operating lease liabilities (680 ) (398 ) Deferred revenue 2,395 3,572 Other assets and liabilities (16,265 ) (159 ) Net cash used in operating activities (156,464 ) (80,095 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (30,317 ) (15,080 ) BlueWalker 3 satellite - construction in process (26,967 ) (39,712 ) Proceeds from sale of Nano, net of cash deconsolidated and transaction costs 25,932 - Net cash used in investing activities (31,352 ) (54,792 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 102,023 - Proceeds from Business Combination - 456,420 Direct costs incurred for the Business Combination - (39,542 ) Issuance of incentive equity units under employee stock plan 73 - Proceeds from warrant exercises 14 14 Proceeds from debt 230 49 Net cash provided by financing activities 102,340 416,941 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 195 (294 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (85,281 ) 281,760 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 324,537 42,777 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 239,256 $ 324,537 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Non-cash transactions: Purchases of construction in process in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,670 $ 3,265 Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses 256 1,429 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 1,129 1,557 Purchases of property and equipment using proceeds from long-term debt - 5,000 Cash paid during the fiscal year for: Interest $ 224 $ 13 Income taxes, net 684 186

